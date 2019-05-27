Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Lands on injured list

Barnes has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a minor groin strain, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes exited the Dodgers' game Sunday with the injury and although he reportedly lobbied to avoid an IL stint, he'll be shut down to let the knock mend. He's expected to miss the minimum 10 days, per Hoornstra. Highly rated prospect Will Smith has been called up to the big club from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.