Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Mashing at Triple-A

Barnes went 2-for-4 with a solo blast for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday and has now homered in five straight games.

Barnes has responded well to his demotion to the minors, hitting .333 (11-for-33) with five homers and 11 runs batted in over eight games. With top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz potentially out for the season with a broken finger, Barnes figures to get the bulk of the starts with Oklahoma City. We may see him in the majors again this season, but Will Smith's emergence as an offensive force since joining the big club means that Barnes' days as the primary catcher for the Dodgers are likely numbered.