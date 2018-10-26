Barnes is out of the starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against Boston on Friday.

Manager Dave Roberts will give Yasmani Grandal his first start of the series during Friday's game, citing the catcher's arm strength and matchup versus right-hander Rich Porcello. During the first two games in Boston, Barnes failed to collect a hit, going 0-for-4 in four plate appearances.

