Barnes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Barnes had started the past three games in place of Will Smith (neck), who has since been placed on the 10-day injured list. Though Keibert Ruiz will step in to replace him behind the dish in the series finale, Barnes should still see the lion's share of the starts at catcher while Smith is sidelined. Barnes is slashing an underwhelming .250/.286/.350 on the season, but he's been running hot at the plate lately, going 8-for-18 with a home run and a double over his past five games.