Barnes was 1-for-1 with an RBI single as Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 2-1 Thursday.
Barnes pinch hit for Trevor Bauer and drove home Chris Taylor with two outs in the ninth to bring the Dodgers within one run in the eventual losing effort. It was just the third hit for the backstop over the last two weeks.
