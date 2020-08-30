site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Playing time tails off
RotoWire Staff
Barnes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Since Will Smith was activated from the 10-day injured list a week ago, Barnes has settled back in as the Dodgers' No. 2 backstop. He'll sit for the fifth time in seven games since Smith's return.
