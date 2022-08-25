Barnes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in a 12-6 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Los Angeles racked up 13 hits and 12 runs in the contest, but Barnes' sixth-inning two-run shot was the team's only long ball. The backup backstop also knocked in a run with a fielder's choice in the third inning and notched an RBI single in the fourth. Barnes is batting a paltry .189 on the season, but he's had a strong August with a .333/.391/.667 slash line, two homers and six RBI over six contests.