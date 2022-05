Barnes went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a loss to the Phillies on Friday.

Barnes started for the third time in five days with primary catcher Will Smith nursing a pectoral issue. The backup backstop responded with his first three-hit effort of the campaign. Barnes has seen limited action this season, but he has hit well when given the chance, compiling a .286/.359/.600 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs through 39 plate appearances.