Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Racks up three hits including homer
Barnes went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in a victory over San Francisco on Thursday.
Barnes' blast -- a two-run shot to left field -- was part of a five-run fourth inning that chased starter Madison Bumgarner. It was his first home run since May 3 and fifth overall this season. Prior to Thursday, Barnes had struggled mightily in June, hitting a microscopic .087 (2-for-25) with no extra-base hits. He's certainly hoping that Thursday's performance will be a catalyst to better production.
