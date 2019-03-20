Barnes is slashing .294/.385/.559 with two home runs and 12 RBI through 34 at-bats in Cactus League play this spring.

Barnes has been locked in at the plate in Spring Training and he looks primed for a hold on the starting catcher role for the Dodgers to start the season. The presence of Russell Martin could provide Barnes with some competition for starts, but the 29-year-old figures to get the lion's share of the work at the outset of the season given his current form at the dish and his defensive prowess. He'll look to bounce back from a rough 2018 that saw him post a .619 OPS over 200 at-bats.