Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Recalled to majors

Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes was recalled to serve as the backup catcher while Russell Martin is on the bereavement list. His time with the big-league club figures to be short, as Martin can miss a maximum of seven games. In his stint with the Dodgers earlier this season, Barnes managed only a .196/.288/.328 line across 233 plate appearances.

