Barnes was not in Friday's lineup despite Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers, but manager Dave Roberts says it was just a standard day off after he started Thursday, Dodger Insider reports.
Will Smith will catch Kershaw for the first time this year and just the second time since the start of last season. Barnes recently returned from an ankle injury, so the team didn't want him to catch on back-to-back days.
