Barnes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Barnes had been behind the plate for each of the past three games, so he'll be granted a routine maintenance day in the series finale. The time off could prove useful for Barnes, who has seen his season average plummet to .190 while recording one hit in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games.

