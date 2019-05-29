Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Resumes workouts

Barnes has resumed workouts and his slight groin strain is improving, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The backstop is currently on the 10-day injured list, but he's ramping up his activity level, and seems to be on track for his initially expected timeline of spending the minimum time out of action. Prospect Will Smith was called up in Barnes' absence and bagged a pair of hits in his MLB debut Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see what manager Dave Roberts opts to do at the position should Smith continue to rake. Barnes was slashing .231/.345/.393 with four homers and 15 RBI over 117 at-bats while sharing duties with Russell Martin before the injury.

