Barnes went 0-for-4 with a walk and two runs Saturday in the Dodgers' 22-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Barnes benefited from the rest of the Los Angeles lineup teeing off on the beleaguered Arizona pitching staff, as he came around to score on a pair of extra-base hits with the bases loaded. The veteran backstop's .208/.327/.328 is serviceable enough for a catcher, but he's unlikely to cut into Will Smith's playing time because of it.