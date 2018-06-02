Barnes went 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Yasmani Grandal got the day off against the left-handed Tyler Anderson, allowing Barnes to make his second start of the week. The 28-year-old has been unable to reproduce the breakout numbers he posted in 2017, which has limited his fantasy utility in the first third of the season. Barnes is still receiving occasional starts as a backup at both catcher and second base, so the opportunity is there for him to rebound if his bat wakes up as the weather heats up.