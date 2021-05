Barnes went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in an 8-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.

Barnes pinch-hit with two out and two on in the ninth with the Dodgers down 5-2 and smashed a game-tying home run to left for his second home run on the season. The backstop is a quality player but doesn't receive enough run on a mighty Los Angeles team to be a consistent option.