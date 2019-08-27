Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Sent back to Triple-A

Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes will head back to the minor leagues following the return of Russell Martin from the bereavement list, though he's expected to be recalled when rosters expand in September. Barnes is slashing .198/.288/.333 with five homers and 23 RBI over 71 games this season in the majors.

