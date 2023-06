Barnes was sent for X-rays on his right hand Thursday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The veteran catcher took an Ian Gibaut fastball off his hand in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 6-0 win at Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon and manager Dave Roberts acknowledged afterward that it "didn't look good, didn't sound good." Los Angeles might have to make a 40-man roster move for a new backup to Will Smith if Barnes requires an IL stint.