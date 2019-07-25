Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Sent to Triple-A

Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes has been scuffling at the dish since the All-Star break, slashing .133/.206/.233 over nine contests. As a result, he'll take a trip to the minors with the hope of finding his stroke. The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move. Russell Martin figures to handle the catching duties moving forward.

