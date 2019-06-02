Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Set for rehab assignment

Barnes (groin) will begin a two-game rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga this week before returning to the Dodgers to start Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barnes landed on the injured list May 27 with the left groin issue, so it can be a quick rehab stint for the 29-year-old. He was 7-for-16 with two doubles and four RBI in the five games prior to suffering the injury.