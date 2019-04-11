Barnes is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cardinals.

In the matinee in St. Louis, Barnes will head to the bench after starting four of the last five games. He hit two home runs and logged five hits in the first three games of the season, but is 3-for-16 (albeit with five walks) over his last six games. Rocky Gale starts at catcher and will hit eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...