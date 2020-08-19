Barnes is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners.
Barnes will head to the bench after going 2-for-2 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's win. Keibert Ruiz is starting behind the dish in his place Wednesday.
