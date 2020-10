Barnes went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Game 3 of the World Series against the Rays on Friday.

Barnes drove in his first run in the fourth inning on a safety squeeze, laying down an effective bunt along the first base line. He followed that up with a solo home run in his next at-bat, putting the Dodgers up 6-1. It was Barnes' first home run of the postseason, though he's managed a strong .350/.381/.500 line across 22 plate appearances overall.