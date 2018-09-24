Barnes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Padres.

Barnes took Joey Lucchesi deep in the fourth inning to record his third home run of the season. The long ball was Barnes' second in his past nine appearances -- dating back to Sep. 4 -- illustrating just how little he has produced this season. Across 198 at-bats, he's hit just .202/.328/.273.

