Barnes hit a solo home run in a pinch-hit appearance during Tuesday's loss to San Diego.
The Dodgers' offense was quiet most of the game but pushed across a run in the eighth frame. With the team trailing by two in the ninth, Barnes was called upon to pinch hit and cut the deficit in half with a solo shot off Mark Melancon. The long ball accounted for his first RBI in what has been a rough month for the backstop -- he is batting only .174 in June, though he has worked five walks to register a respectable .321 OBP.
