Barnes went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Hitting ninth, Barnes flashed his savvy on the basepaths, twice scoring from second base on singles while also swiping his first bag of the year. The 30-year-old catcher extended his hitting streak to seven games, a stretch during which he's slashing .500/.520/.667, and with Will Smith (neck) sidelined, Barnes seemed poised to take full advantage of regular playing time.