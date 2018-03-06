Barnes (elbow) is in the lineup as a catcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Barnes has appeared in three games this spring, all as a designated hitter. He's been battling a minor elbow injury since the start of spring, but since he's back catching more than three weeks before Opening Day, he should be fine by the start of the regular season. He's expected to back up Yasmani Grandal this season.