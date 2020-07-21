Barnes (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting ninth in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The 30-year-old was hit on his left hand during Sunday's exhibition contest, but his quick return to the field indicates it isn't a serious issue. Barnes should be ready for Thursday's season opener against the Giants, and he's expected to serve as the backup catcher to starter Will Smith.
