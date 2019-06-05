Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Successful first rehab appearance

Barnes went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in his rehab game for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Barnes emerged from the rehab appearance without any setbacks after tallying a base hit and catching five innings, keeping him on track for his expected timeline of one more minor-league appearance before rejoining the Dodgers during their series in San Francisco this weekend. Manager Dave Roberts has said Will Smith will be sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City when Barnes returns.