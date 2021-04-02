Barnes got cuts on his hand during a play at the plate Thursday against the Rockies, but is expected to start Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Barnes exited Thursday's contest in the seventh inning, but avoided serious injury. Will Smith appears to be slated to work behind the plate Friday, though that likely would have been the case regardless of Barnes' injury.
