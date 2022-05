Barnes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-0 win over the Cubs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He launched a solo shot off Drew Smyly in the fourth inning before wrapping up the scoring in the contest with a two-run single in the eighth. Barnes is taking full advantage of his limited opportunities behind Will Smith this season, and the 32-year-old backstop has a .972 OPS and three homers in only 25 plate appearances.