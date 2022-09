Barnes went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The veteran backstop is better known for his defense than his offense, but Barnes kick-started a game-winning rally in the eighth inning with his seventh homer of the season. It's his fourth multi-hit performance in seven September games, a stretch during which he's batting a surprising .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI and seven runs scored.