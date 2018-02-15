Dodgers' Austin Barnes: To split time with Grandal
Manager Dave Roberts stated that Barnes will split time with Yasmani Grandal in 2018, although Grandal will likely see a majority of at-bats against right-handed pitching, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
In a surprising move, it appears as though Grandal will be the primary option behind the plate heading into this season. It was clear that Barnes surpassed Grandal in the postseason, and hit .289/.408/.486 with eight home runs and 38 RBI over 102 games during the regular season. In the event that Grandal struggles out of the gate, expect Barnes to see an expanded role much like he did last fall. Continue to monitor this situation throughout the spring.
