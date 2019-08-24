Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Will be optioned, then recalled

Barnes will be optioned once Russell Martin (personal) returns to the team but will be recalled once rosters expand in September, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Barnes was recalled Saturday to serve as the team's backup catcher in the absence of Russell Martin. However, Martin is set to return to the team Tuesday, at which point Barnes will be sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The shuffle will continue, however, once rosters expand Sept. 1, and Barnes will be recalled to serve as the third catcher for the team for the remainder of the campaign.