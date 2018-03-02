Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Will catch shortly
Barnes (elbow) will catch his first game "shortly," according to manager Dave Roberts, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He has been in the lineup lately as the designated hitter as he recovers from elbow discomfort, but it sounds like he could get the nod behind the dish at some point in the coming days. Yasmani Grandal, who is expected to open the year on the strong side of a platoon, is 0-for-12 at the plat thus far in spring training. Barnes has gone from being overrated in November and December to perhaps being a bit undervalued currently in drafts. He won't carry fantasy rosters in any one category, but is also unlikely to do any damage in batting average, which is a rarity among catchers.
