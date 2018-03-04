Barnes (elbow) is scheduled to catch Tuesday's game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts had previously been vague about the status of Barnes, but now he has a firm date in sight. He has seen plenty of hitting reps as a DH, but a return to the backstop will mark a milestone in his recovery. Despite the step in the right direction, Barnes remains projected to be the short side of the LA catching platoon.