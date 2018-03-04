Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Will catch Tuesday
Barnes (elbow) is scheduled to catch Tuesday's game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts had previously been vague about the status of Barnes, but now he has a firm date in sight. He has seen plenty of hitting reps as a DH, but a return to the backstop will mark a milestone in his recovery. Despite the step in the right direction, Barnes remains projected to be the short side of the LA catching platoon.
