Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Will return to Dodgers on Friday

Barnes will be called up to the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With Will Smith thriving as a major-league starter and Russell Martin set as his backup, Barnes is likely to take the role of third catcher and occasional utility player. The 29-year-old has struggled mightily with the big club this season, hitting .198 with five homers in 207 at-bats. However, he performed well after being sent down to the minors, slashing .264/.375/.540 with six long balls and 17 RBI in 23 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.