Barnes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Since Will Smith (concussion) last played April 12 before going on the 7-day injured list a few days later, Barnes has started at catcher in four of the Dodgers' past six games. Austin Wynns will get the nod behind the dish Wednesday, but Barnes should remain the Dodgers' preferred option at the position until Smith is back from the IL, likely no earlier than Friday.