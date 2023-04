Wynns agreed to a major-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old elected free agency Friday after being designated for assignment by the Giants, and he quickly found a new home with Will Smith (concussion) headed to the 7-day injured list. Austin Barnes should serve as the Dodgers' primary backstop while Smith is out, with Wynns filling the backup role.