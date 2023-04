Wynns is catching and hitting ninth for Monday's game against the Mets, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Wynns will be making his debut with the Dodgers after signing with the club shortly after Will Smith was placed on the concussion injured list. Austin Barnes is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 1 catcher for the duration of Smith's absence, but he'll give way to Wynns in the series opener.