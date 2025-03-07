Miller (head) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It will be his first time facing hitters since he was struck in the head by a comebacker back on Feb. 20. Miller has been out of concussion protocol for a few days, but it's not clear when he might be ready to return to games. The right-hander is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
