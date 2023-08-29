Miller (8-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Monday over the Diamondbacks.

Miller wasn't at his best, throwing 58 of 86 pitches for strikes in the outing, but the Dodgers' offense gave him enough support to get the win. The rookie right-hander received an extra day of rest between starts after throwing 97 pitches in a loss to the Guardians in his previous outing. He's still holding his own overall, ending August with 11 runs allowed (10 earned) over 28 innings. For the year, Miller's at a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 79:25 K:BB through 87.2 innings across 16 starts. He's projected for an intimidating home start against Atlanta this weekend.