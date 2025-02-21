Miller (head) reported having a headache Friday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the club hopes the right-hander will be able to start throwing again soon, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller was involved in a scary situation in Thursday's Cactus League opener against the Cubs when a live drive struck him in the head. However, he avoided any fractures and does not appear to have any concussion symptoms, either. It's not yet clear when Miller might be ready to pitch in a game again.