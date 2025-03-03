Miller is out of concussion protocol and has returned to throwing bullpen sessions, per MLB.com.

Miller had a scary incident in which he was struck in the head by a comebacker Feb. 20, and the righty hurler was subsequently placed in concussion protocol. However, he's since been cleared to resume throwing and is back to ramping up. Miller threw about 35 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and said he'll likely need to take part in one more bullpen before returning to game action, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.