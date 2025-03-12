The Dodgers optioned Miller (head) to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Miller has made just one appearance this spring, and he was forced to make an early exit after getting hit in the head by a comebacker. He's been out of concussion protocol since March 2 and resumed facing hitters Friday, which is a good sign he'll be ready for the start of the minor-league season.
