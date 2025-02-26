Miller (concussion) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller remains in concussion protocol as a result of a line drive he took off the head during his first Cactus League appearance last week. He's been cleared to throw this week, however, and he'll continue to ramp up with the goal of returning to game action before long.
