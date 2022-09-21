Martin recorded his second save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Craig Kimbrel and Evan Phillips had both worked two straight days coming into Tuesday, so Martin got the call in the matinee when the Dodgers took a late lead after a five-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. The veteran right-hander has been scored upon only once in his last 14 appearances dating back to Aug. 15, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and dazzling 20:0 K:BB through 13.2 innings over that stretch while picking up a win, a hold and both his saves. With Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Brusdar Graterol (elbow) both potentially set to return before the end of the regular season, Martin could get squeezed out of any more high-leverage work despite his impressive recent efforts.