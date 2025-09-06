default-cbs-image
The Dodgers selected Robinson's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Robinson will join the Dodgers as emergency catcher depth with Will Smith (hand) and Dalton Rushing (shin) both battling injuries. Ben Rortvedt is likely to receive the bulk of starts behind the dish until one of the injured backstops returns.

