The Dodgers claimed Robinson off waivers Saturday.

Robinson was DFA'd by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll remain in Los Angeles after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old catcher slashed .272/.315/.388 with one home run and 18 RBI over 112 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Robinson will likely remain in the minors, but he could receive a call up to the big leagues if Will Smith or Dalton Rushing were to miss time. Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster for Robinson.